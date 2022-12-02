Italian diplomat’s car set on fire in Greek capital: Reports

An Italian diplomat's car was set on fire by unknown people in the Greek capital Athens, local media reported on Friday.

The incident took place in the Pagagou neighborhood in the early hours of Friday, according to the state-run AMNA news agency.

Police rushed to the scene and found the remnants of a flammable device. They have also launched an investigation into the incident.

According to Kathimerini daily, the car belonged to Susanna Schlein, an adviser of the Italian Embassy in Athens.

According to the daily, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani condemned the attack and phoned Schlein to express his solidarity.

Tajani, who is expected to be in Athens to attend a meeting of the European People's Party, said he would also visit the embassy.

Meanwhile, the Greek Foreign Ministry condemned the attack, calling it "unacceptable and reprehensible."

Such incidents would not harm "excellent relations" between Greece and Italy, the ministry said in a statement.