Europe to allow using smartphones during flights

The European Commission has updated its legislation on mobile communications to include provisions for 5G coverage on aircraft. This will allow airlines to offer passengers the latest in mobile technology and connectivity while on flight.

This is good news for passengers who want to stay connected while in the air. 5G technology is much faster than previous generations of mobile technology, so passengers will be able to enjoy a better experience when using their devices on board.

"The sky is no longer the limit when it comes to high-speed, high-capacity connections," EU Commissioner for the Internal Market Thierry Breton said.

"5G will enable innovative services for people and growth opportunities for European companies."

The 5G coverage will be made possible by installing a "pico-cell" in the aircraft, which will allow telephone calls, text messages, and data traffic to be sent via a satellite network to a mobile network on the ground.

The Commission is also looking to open up the 5GHz frequencies to wifi in cars, buses and other means of transport. Belgium and the other EU Member States have until 30 June 2023 to make the 5GHz bands accessible for road transport.