Debris lies in the streets, following a landslide on the Italian holiday island of Ischia, Italy November 26, 2022 in this still image taken from handout video. (REUTERS)

Eight people died on the Italian holiday island of Ischia when a landslide caused by heavy rain engulfed some buildings, Infrastructure Minister Matteo Salvini said on Saturday.

"There are eight people dead in the Ischia landslide. Rescuers are working in difficult conditions," he said during an event in Milan.