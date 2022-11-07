Germany highlights 'constructive' talks on new EU sanctions against Iran

A newspaper with a cover picture of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by Iranian morality police is seen in Tehran, Iran, September 18, 2022. (REUTERS File Photo)

Germany on Monday pointed out "constructive talks" within the EU on a new sanctions package against Iran for its security crackdown against peaceful protesters in the Middle Eastern country.

"I can confirm that such talks about a package of sanctions are taking place at EU level. It is up to the EU to adopt this package of sanctions," Andrea Sasse, deputy spokeswoman for the Foreign Ministry, told journalists in Berlin.

"I can tell you that the talks are going on quite constructively, but I can't announce any precise details, including the timetable, at least not yet," she added.

The Hamburg-based news magazine Der Spiegel reported over the weekend that Germany and eight other EU states were working on a new package of sanctions against people and organizations involved in the violence against demonstrating Iranians.

The package contains reportedly 31 proposals whose implementation is now being examined legally. People and institutions from the security sector as well as companies responsible for violence and repression in Iran are being offered.

Meanwhile, Sasse stressed Germany had expressed "strong support for further measures" against Iran.

"We are continuing to work on the implementation of a package of measures (sanctions)," she added.

In mid-October, the EU sanctioned 11 Iranian people and four organizations. These are the first and only EU sanctions so far due to the security crackdown against protesters after the custodial death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian woman, on Sept. 16.

The adoption of the extension of sanctions is reportedly enjoying a wide support in the EU. The bloc's foreign ministers could decide on a new sanctions list at their next meeting on Nov. 14.

Iran has been rocked by protests since mid-September after the death of Amini, who was arrested by the country's morality police for allegedly violating the Islamic dress code.