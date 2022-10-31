News Europe Scared woman calls German police because of spider in car

DPA EUROPE Published October 31,2022 Subscribe

A woman scared of a large spider in her car called the police in the south-western German state of Baden-Württemberg.



The 33-year-old told officers that she urgently needed help and could not drive any further, according to police reports on Sunday.



Officers then searched the woman's car in the small town of Langenenslingen on Friday evening for the arachnid - but without finding anything.



Apparently, however, this was enough to calm the woman down, because she continued her journey afterwards, said a police spokesperson.



Arachnophobia is a pathological fear. Affected people check their beds several times before going to bed or avoid walks in the forest to avoid unpleasant encounters with the eight-legged animals.



At the sight of spiders, they develop symptoms such as sweating, palpitations and tension in all senses. According to experts, women are affected significantly more often than men.







