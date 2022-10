French President Emmanuel Macron answers journalists' questions as he arrives for the first day of a EU leaders Summit at The European Council Building in Brussels on October 20, 2022. (AFP Photo)

France's President Emmanuel Macron wished Britain a rapid return to stability on Thursday as Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned after six weeks in office marred by political and economic chaos.

Arriving at an EU summit, Macron said he would not comment on British domestic politics, but added: "It is important that Great Britain regains political stability very quickly, and that is all I wish."