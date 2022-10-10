News Europe Dutch prime minister says Russian missile attacks are 'terrorism'

DPA EUROPE Published October 10,2022

Netherlands' Prime Minister Mark Rutte speaks during a press conference after a meeting with his Albanian counterpart Edi Rama, in Tirana, Albania, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. (AP File Photo)

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte believes Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities on Monday amount to terrorism.



"Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has just informed me in greater detail about the Russian missile attacks which are clearly meant to target innocent Ukrainian civilians," he wrote on Twitter following a telephone call between the leaders.



"This is not retaliation; this is terrorism. I expressed my disgust and once again emphasised the Netherlands' unwavering support for Ukraine."



