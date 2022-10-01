News Europe Russia no longer supplying gas to Italy, supplier Eni says

According to Italian utility Eni, Russia has stopped gas deliveries to the Mediterranean country for the time being.



Russian company Gazprom informed Eni on Saturday that it can no longer deliver gas through Austria. Russian gas normally arrives and is distributed from the Italian-Austrian border town of Tarvisio.



An Eni spokesperson told the ANSA news agency that Gazprom had said it could no longer deliver to Austria. However, according to information from Eni, Austria continues to receive Russian gas, the spokesman added.



Until the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, Italy had received about 40% of its gas from Russia. Then the government in Rome and the partly state-owned Eni concluded agreements with several other countries, such as Algeria, to minimize dependence on Moscow.



In recent months, Italy was only getting about 25% of its gas from Russia. In the past few days, the quantities supplied have fallen sharply.






































