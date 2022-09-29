One person dies in police raid targeting far right in Belgium

One person has died during a house search targeting the suspected right-wing extremist scene in the Belgian city of Antwerp.



During the search for illegal weapons in the Merksem district, police and a suspect exchanged gunfire on Wednesday morning, according to the Antwerp public prosecutor's office. One resident died in the incident.



A total of 10 house searches were carried out, the public prosecutor's office later confirmed. Six people were arrested. More than 100 weapons were found, as well as ammunition, night and heat vision devices and other equipment, it said.



According to the report, there is suspicion that the group of people involved had planned some kind of armed resistance against the government, without having set a specific target or date for the attack.



According to the Antwerp public prosecutor's office, the investigation was directed against people suspected of being close to violent right-wing extremists.



