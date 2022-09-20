Lawsuit filed against member of PKK terror group in Germany

A lawsuit was filed Monday in Germany against a man on the grounds that he is both a member and administrator of the PKK terrorist organization.

The suit against Özgür A. was filed in the city of Koblenz, according to a statement from the federal prosecutor's office in the city of Karlsruhe.

According to the statement, Özgür A. has been a member of the PKK since May 2018 and has held numerous positions, including that of a regional officer in Hamburg, Berlin, Saarland and Rhineland-Palatinate.

He was primarily responsible for the organization's collection of donation money, particularly in Berlin, where he collected money from donors, it said.

The suspect was also responsible for the coordination of the organization, personnel and propaganda efforts. As the regional manager, he also gave instructions to his subordinates and received updates from them on developments.

The statement said Özgür A. was apprehended in Bremen on April 29 and held there while awaiting trial.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and European Union-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.