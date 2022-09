News Europe 38 migrants from India and Pakistan found in a lorry in France

38 migrants from India and Pakistan found in a lorry in France

DPA EUROPE Published September 10,2022

(REUTERS File Photo)

A total of 38 migrants from India and Pakistan have been found in a lorry in France, broadcaster France Info reported on Saturday, citing police.



They had been cooped up there for several days without food or drink.



The migrants were discovered during a check on Friday almost 50 kilometres from Lyon. They had apparently entered France from Italy and wanted to continue on to Paris.



The driver fled the scene and is still at large, according to the report.