MAN DIES AFTER FALLING AT OASIS CONCERT AT LONDONS WEMBLEY STADIUM

Man dies after falling at Oasis concert at London's Wembley Stadium

On Saturday, a man died after falling from an upper tier at Wembley Stadium during an Oasis reunion concert, in what witnesses called a "horrendous" scene.

DPA ENTERTAINMENT Published August 03,2025

Witnesses described the "horrendous" scenes after the man fell from an upper tier during the band's reunion tour on Saturday.



The Metropolitan Police have said that the man was aged in his 40s.



Despite the tragic events on Saturday, organizers said the band's performance on Sunday will "go ahead as planned."



In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said: "A man – aged in his 40s – was found with injuries consistent with a fall.



"He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.



"The stadium was busy and we believe it is likely a number of people witnessed the incident, or may knowingly or unknowingly have caught it on mobile phone video footage.



"If you have any information that could help us to confirm what happened, please call 101."



A witness told the Daily Mail newspaper: "It was horrendous.



"The guy fell from a balcony. Paramedics came rushing over. There was a lot of screaming and shouting.



"It was a big fall. God knows how it happened. It was so tragic. I don't know how on Earth it happened.



"It was heartbreaking. He was only young."



The fall happened during the latest in a run of stadium shows for the band's sell-out Live '25 reunion tour – their first since splitting in 2009.



Wembley Stadium said their concert on Sunday night will still be going ahead.



A spokesperson said: "Last night, Wembley Stadium medics, the London Ambulance Service and the police attended to a concert-goer who was found with injuries consistent with a fall.



"Despite their efforts, the fan very sadly died. Our thoughts go out to his family, who have been informed and are being supported by specially trained police officers.



"The police have asked anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them.



"Tonight's Oasis concert will go ahead as planned."









