Kelsea Ballerini halts performance and leaves stage unexpectedly after being struck in face with an object during concert

During one of her recent concerts in Boise, Idaho, country music star Kelsea Ballerini was hit in the face with a flying object, suspected to be a friendship bracelet, while she was performing her hit song "If You Go Down."



The impact caused her to turn around, and one of her band members checked if she was okay. She briefly left the stage but returned to address the incident.



Ballerini emphasized the importance of safety at concerts, urging fans to notify someone if they feel unsafe and to refrain from throwing objects.



In an Instagram update, Ballerini reassured her fans that she is doing fine and explained that the incident scared her more than it physically hurt her. She expressed her desire for concerts to be a safe space for everyone and thanked her supporters for their concern.



The incident involving Kelsea Ballerini comes shortly after singer Bebe Rexha was hit in the face with a phone during a performance, resulting in the arrest and charging of the person responsible.



The incident has sparked discussions on online platforms, with fans expressing their concern and frustration over the trend of throwing objects at artists during live performances. Some fans called for increased security measures, such as stage netting, to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.

Kelsea Ballerini, born on September 12, 1993, is an American country singer and songwriter who has achieved several No. 1 singles in her career. She signed with Black River Entertainment in 2014 and released her debut album, "The First Time," in 2015. Her second album, "Apologetically," followed in 2017.



Ballerini has been recognized for her achievements, including being the first female artist since Carrie Underwood in 2006 to send a debut single to the top of the country music chart. Her latest album, "Subject To Change," was released in September 2022 and showcases a more vulnerable side of her songwriting.











