In this file photo taken on October 29, 2022 British musician Elton John performs onstage during the "Farewell Yellow Brick Road The Final Tour" at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. (AFP)

Elton John will bring the curtain down on his final UK tour with a debut performance at Glastonbury next June, organisers of the legendary music festival said Friday.

Emily Eavis, whose father Michael started the British event in 1970, said "we will be closing the festival and marking this huge moment in both of our histories with the mother of all send-offs".