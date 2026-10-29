News Economy ECB President Christine Lagarde to step down in February 2027

ECB President Christine Lagarde to step down in February 2027

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde announced on Thursday that she will step down on February 7, 2027, cutting her non-renewable eight-year mandate short by nearly nine months and setting in motion a high-stakes European succession race to helm the euro area’s monetary authority.

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde will step down on February 7, 2027, some eight months before the end of her term, the Frankfurt-based bank announced on Thursday.



Lagarde's term would normally have ended at the end of October 2027. She took the helm of the central bank on November 1, 2019.



The bank said Lagarde had informed the ECB's Governing Council and European Council President António Costa of her decision.



It is now up to the leaders of the 21 eurozone countries to choose a successor for the French economist.









