News Economy Tesla plans to sell electric Semi truck in Europe

Tesla plans to sell electric Semi truck in Europe

Tesla confirmed its electric Semi is heading to Europe, with full technical specs and launch details set to be unveiled at September’s IAA Transportation expo in Hanover.

Tesla plans to launch its long-delayed electric Semi truck in Europe, with further details and technical specifications to be unveiled at the IAA Transportation trade fair in the German city of Hanover next month.



The carmaker announced the plans on X on Thursday. The commercial vehicle show runs from September 15 to 20 and includes a press day on September 14.



Tesla first presented the Semi in 2017 and originally planned to begin production in 2019. But the launch was repeatedly delayed, with the company saying at one point that batteries were more urgently needed for cars such as its bestselling Model 3.



Larger-scale production finally began in the US state of Nevada in April this year. In the United States, the first Tesla trucks have already been delivered to customers including food and drinks giant PepsiCo.



Tesla says the Semi has an estimated range of around 800 kilometres on a single charge.



In Europe, it would face competition from electric trucks already on the market from European manufacturers.



Tesla also displayed the Semi at the IAA Transportation show two years ago.









