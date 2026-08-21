Bitcoin surpasses $77,000 for 1st time since May

The price of Bitcoin exceeded $77,000 for the first time since May following macroeconomic developments in the US, easing in the bond market, and signals of political support.

According to data provider Coinmarketcap, the value of the global cryptocurrency market, including Bitcoin, increased by nearly 6.6% in 24 hours to reach $2.6 trillion.

The price of Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, gained more than 7% in the last 24 hours to $77,700 as of 0930GMT.

The price of Ethereum, which ranks second in terms of market capitalization, rose to $2,390 with an appreciation of nearly 4.4%.