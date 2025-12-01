TÜRKIYES ECONOMY EXPANDS 3.7% YEAR-ON-YEAR IN Q3

The Turkish economy has grown by 3.7% year-on-year in the third quarter of this year, official data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) showed on Monday.

Gross domestic product (GDP) at current prices surged 41.6% to 17.42 trillion Turkish liras ($409.6 billion) in July-September.

In the second quarter of 2025, the Turkish economy expanded by 4.9% year-on-year, and by 2.5% in the first quarter.

Last week, economists participating in the survey by Anadolu predicted that the GDP growth rate of the country would be 3.97% in the third quarter.

For the whole year, economists predicted that the Turkish economy would grow 3.49%.

On a quarterly basis, Türkiye's GDP increased by 1.1% in the three months to September, down from 1.6% in the previous quarter.