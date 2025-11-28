Turkish Airlines implements software update on A320 aircraft

Relating to Airbus' software update for the A320 aircraft family, Türkiye's flag carrier Turkish Airlines began to implement the necessary procedures for its eight aircraft.

"Airbus has issued an Operator Alert Notice (AOT) for all A320 aircraft worldwide," Yahya Ustun, senior vice president communications at the flag carrier, said on US social media platform X, adding: "Eight A320 aircraft in our fleet have been assessed under this framework and will be safely returned to service after completing procedures in accordance with the relevant instructions."

He also said that all the carrier's operations continue to operate in a safe manner.

"During this process, we are following the instructions of all relevant stabilization agencies, especially EASA [European Union Aviation Safety Agency], and are cooperating with Airbus to ensure the necessary software updates," he added.

Previously, European aircraft producer Airbus issued an immediate precautionary action for a software update for the A320 family, that revealed an intense solar radiation may corrupt data critical to the functioning of flight controls.

It said it has consequently identified a significant number of A320 Family aircraft currently in service, which may be impacted.