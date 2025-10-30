TÜRKIYES ECONOMIC CONFIDENCE TICKS UP IN OCTOBER

 Contact Us
Türkiye’s economic confidence edged up to 98.2 in October, with retail and real sector optimism rising despite declines in construction, services, and consumer confidence.

Published October 30,2025
Türkiye's economic confidence improved by 0.2 percentage points to 98.2 in October on a monthly basis, according to official figures released on Thursday.

Three sub-indexes posted declines, while two sub-indexes increased, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) reported.

The retail trade confidence index increased 3.7% on a monthly basis, and the real sector confidence index rose 1.2% in October.

On the other hand, the construction confidence index decreased 5.3% in October, and services confidence and consumer confidence indexes both fell 0.3%.

The economic confidence index, a key indicator of the overall economic situation, hovers between 0 and 200. A reading above 100 indicates optimism about the overall economic outlook, while a value below 100 reflects a more pessimistic assessment.