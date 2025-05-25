Pakistan plans to allocate 2,000 megawatts of electricity for Bitcoin mining and AI data centers

Pakistan will set aside 2,000 megawatts of electricity for Bitcoin mining and AI data centers, the Dawn newspaper reported on Sunday, citing the country's Finance Ministry.

Islamabad's decision, which is reportedly the first phase of a national initiative to power, seeks to transform Pakistan into a global leader in digital innovation.



This initiative is led by the Pakistan Crypto Council (PCC), a government-supported organization, as part of a wider plan to utilize excess electricity, generate high-tech employment, and attract foreign investment, according to the ministry.

The allocation is the first stage of a larger, multi-phase rollout of digital infrastructure, marking a significant milestone in Pakistan's digital transformation, it added.

The Finance Ministry noted that upcoming developments are likely to feature facilities powered by renewable energy, strategic global partnerships with top blockchain and AI firms, and the creation of fintech and innovation hubs.