AUDI SUSPENDS EXPORTS TO US DUE TO TRUMPS TARIFFS: REPORT

Audi, the luxury car brand of automaker Volkswagen Group, has reportedly suspended vehicle deliveries to the US due to the additional automobile tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump.

According to a report by a German auto industry outlet, Audi sent a letter to its dealers informing them that all vehicles entering the US after April 2 will be held for now and will not be delivered to dealers.

Dealers were asked to focus on reducing their inventories. It was stated that Audi currently has 37,000 cars in the US that are not affected by the new tariffs.

Audi does not have a factory in the US and imports all its vehicles sold in this country.

The best-selling Q5 in the US is produced at the Audi plant in Mexico, while the rest of the models come from factories in Germany, Hungary and Slovakia.

According to German media reports, Audi's parent company Volkswagen has temporarily halted deliveries of vehicles by train from Mexico and its ports. The company expects clarity on pricing by mid-April.

On the other hand, since April 3, the US has imposed a 25% tariff on car imports in addition to the previous 2.5% rate. Starting in May, 150 categories of auto parts will also be subject to the surcharge.