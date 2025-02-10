EU commission sees 'no justification' for imposition of US tariffs on its exports

The European Commission on Monday said that there is "no justification" behind the potential imposition of US tariffs on EU steel and aluminum, warning such a move would be "unlawful."

"The EU sees no justification for the imposition of tariffs on its exports. We will react to protect the interests of European businesses, workers and consumers from unjustified measures," the commission said in a statement.

"In general: The imposition of tariffs would be unlawful and economically counterproductive, especially given the deeply integrated production chains the EU and US established through Transatlantic trade and investment," it said.

It underscored that by imposing tariffs, the US would be taxing its own citizens, raising costs for business, and fueling inflation.

"Moreover, tariffs heighten economic uncertainty and disrupt the efficiency and integration of global markets," it added.

The commission noted that it had not received any official notification regarding the imposition of additional tariffs on EU goods.

- France pushes EU to hit back at Trump's tariff threats

The European Commission's response on Monday followed France's calls to respond to US president's threat to impose 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum, declaring that "the time has come" for action.

"It's the European Commission that will determine which sectors will be subject to these retaliatory measures," the French Foreign Minister, Jean-Noel Barrot, said in an interview with French TV channel TF1.

"It has assured us that it would have been ready to pull it out when the time came. The time has come. We should not hesitate when defending our interests," he said.

Trump, while en route to the Super Bowl on Sunday, told reporters he would announce the tariffs on Monday, followed by additional "reciprocal" tariffs on Tuesday.

The move is expected to prompt a strong reaction from Brussels, reigniting a trade dispute that began in 2018 when Trump first imposed tariffs on European steel and aluminum. Those tariffs were later suspended under the Biden administration, leading to a temporary truce that is set to expire at the end of March.

The EU had previously retaliated against Trump's tariffs by targeting American products such as bourbon whiskey, motorcycles, and cranberry juice.

If Washington moves forward with its new tariffs, the bloc is expected to respond with countermeasures to protect European businesses, workers, and consumers.