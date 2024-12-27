Turkish defense industry reaches 70% domestic production capacity

Türkiye's defense industry has reached 70% domestic production capacity in 2024, according to the Independent Industrialists' and Businessmen's Association (MUSIAD)'s Türkiye Defense Industry 2024 report released Friday.

It discusses the current situation and future projections of the domestic defense industry and states that significant successes have been achieved in strategic products, with an increase in domestic production capacity to 70%.

The report includes an evaluation by the MUSIAD Defense Industry Board, which suggests that foreign dependency in engines and power transmission systems should be reduced.

The report highlights that there is still foreign dependence on resources for engine and power transmission systems for the main battle tank, ALTAY, and other platforms. It notes that domestic engine production is of critical importance.

MUSIAD Defense Industry Board Chairman Fatih Altunbas, whose views were included in the report, said increasing R&D efforts in advanced material technologies is crucial.

"Domestic production should be increased, and foreign dependency should be reduced in advanced technology fields in composite materials such as graphene, nanomaterials, and carbon fiber," he said.

Altunbas emphasized that foreign dependence on components such as semiconductors and microprocessors continues in the Turkish defense industry, adding that Türkiye's investments in these fields should accelerate.

He also stated that developing training programs to increase qualified human resources in the sector and strengthening state-university-industry cooperation are crucial for the sustainability of the sector.

"It is aimed to reduce foreign dependency in aviation and space systems with the National Combat Aircraft (MMU) and GokTurk projects," read the report.

"Efforts continue in jet engine and satellite technologies.

"In sensor technologies, there is a need to develop national solutions in infrared, quantum sensing, and other advanced sensors," it said.

The report also touched on strategic priorities in projects such as the ALTAY tank and stated that the transition to hybrid and electric propulsion systems from internal combustion engines has been determined.

Additionally, the domestic production of critical materials such as gunpowder and strengthening the supply chain are of strategic importance for the independent defense industry goals, it noted.





