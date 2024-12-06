Turkish exports to US exceed $12B in January-November

Türkiye's exports to the US rose 9.8% year-on-year to $12.3 billion in the first 11 months of the year, becoming the second largest export destination, according to Turkish Exporters Assembly (TIM) data compiled by Anadolu.

Türkiye remains an important center of attraction for US-based firms, as the efforts of maintaining close ties with the US in bilateral relations reflect positively on foreign trade.

Türkiye's potential to attract investments with its strong, large, and dynamic economy plays an important role, while trade delegations also contribute to the increase of exports and sales to the US.

The industrial sector stood out as the chemicals and chemical products sector saw the highest shipments to the US with $1.4 billion from January to November, followed by the automotive industry with $1.1 billion, ready-made clothing and apparel with $786.8 million, the carpet business with $720.6 million, and the electrical and electronic sectors with $703.2 million.

The highest value increase in Turkish exports to the US was seen in the chemicals and chemical products sector with $340.9 million, followed by the electrical and electronics sector with $267.5 million, the automotive industry with $147.6 million, fruit and vegetable products with $84.8 million, and furniture, paper, and forestry products with $67.3 million.

The data showed that the largest Turkish exports to the US originated from Istanbul in the 11-month period, valued at $4.3 billion, while exports from Ankara came in at $1.3 billion, products exported from Izmir in the southeast reached $1.1 billion, and the northwestern Kocaeli province saw $986 million in value from Turkish exports.







