Ukraine says phone calls with Putin bring no value in push for peace

Ukraine said on Friday that phone conversations with Vladimir Putin brought no added value on the path to achieving a "just peace" in Ukraine, after German Chancellor Olaf Scholz spoke to the Russian leader.

"For more than two decades, Putin has used lengthy conversations as a resource to advance his interests. Currently, conversations only give Putin hope of weakening international isolation," the foreign ministry's spokesman, Heorhii Tykhyi, said in a statement.