Apple releases 1st public version of Apple Intelligence

Apple on Monday released the first public version of its much-anticipated artificial intelligence (AI) platform, Apple Intelligence.

Apple Intelligence is available on iPhone, iPad, and Mac through a free software update with the launch of iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1.

"Users can now tap into Apple Intelligence to refine their writing; summarize notifications, mail, and messages; experience a more natural and capable Siri; remove distracting objects from images with Clean Up; and more," the company said in a blog post.

The newly released AI, in addition, can create language and images, take action across apps, and draw from personal context to simplify and accelerate tasks, it added.

"Apple Intelligence is generative AI in a way that only Apple can deliver, and we're incredibly excited about its ability to enrich our users' lives," said CEO Tim Cook.

"Apple Intelligence builds on years of innovation in AI and machine learning to put Apple's generative models at the core of our devices, giving our users a personal intelligence system that is easy to use — all while protecting their privacy," he added.

The digital assistant Siri, moreover, becomes more natural, flexible, and deeply integrated into the system experience with Apple Intelligence, according to the company.

Siri, with richer language-understanding capabilities, can now answer questions about the features and settings of Apple products, while users can learn everything from how to take a screen recording to how to easily share a Wi-Fi password, it added.

To use Apple Intelligence, users need an iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max or any iPhone 16 model.