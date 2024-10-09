TRUMPS RE-ELECTION MAY HARM GERMAN SHIPPING INDUSTRY

A potential re-election of Donald Trump as U.S. president would pose challenges for the German shipping industry, according to a study by auditing firm PwC seen by dpa.



The study reveals that 78% of industry representatives expect negative consequences from a Trump presidency, while only 4% foresee positive outcomes. The survey included responses from 124 decision-makers in the shipping sector.



Concerns centre around the possibility of increased trade barriers and declining transport volumes under Trump's leadership.



The study also sheds light on the ongoing crisis in the Red Sea, where Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen have been attacking merchant vessels with drones and missiles since late 2023.



Nearly all shipping companies surveyed have been avoiding the Red Sea during the study period from May to June, with only three out of 72 companies that typically navigate the route still operating in the region.



Most companies are now taking detours via the Cape of Good Hope, resulting in longer transit times and higher expenses, particularly for fuel. These longer routes require more vessels to meet demand, which reduces shipping capacity. However, higher freight rates, a direct result of these disruptions, have been advantageous for shipping companies.



According to the study, 81% of companies believe that prices would face downward pressure if Red Sea transport routes were operating smoothly. Additionally, 79% of respondents expect freight rates to rise or remain stable over the next year, an increase from last year's 67%.

