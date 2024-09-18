India a 'very big abuser' of US-India trade ties: Trump

Former US president and presidential candidate of the Republican Party, Donald Trump, criticized New Delhi over trade relations and said India is a "very big abuser."

Speaking at a rally in Flint, Michigan, Trump talked about trade relations with different countries, including India, and said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming to the US to meet him.

Despite criticism of India, Trump called Premier Modi a "fantastic man."

Last year, Trump said that India imposed high taxes on US products and he will introduce reciprocal taxes if he comes back into power in 2024, according to local media outlet Scroll.

The US is a major trade partner of India as the bilateral trade between Washington and New Delhi in 2023-24 stood at over $118 billion.

Modi is scheduled to visit the US from Sept. 21 to 23.

He is expected to participate in the United Nations General Assembly session and attend the Quad Leaders' Summit hosted by President Joe Biden.







