Bitcoin falls below $63,000 after being above mark for 17 days

The price of Bitcoin plummeted Thursday below $63,000 after being above that mark for 17 days.

Bitcoin saw its price dive to as low as $62,313 during the day, while it was trading around $62,842 at 2.58 p.m. EDT for a daily loss of 5.5%.

The world's biggest cryptocurrency last saw below $63,000 on July 15.

Ethereum, the world's largest altcoin by market cap, was trading at $3,088 for a daily decrease of 6.8%.

The value of the cryptocurrency market stood at $2.24 trillion, falling 6.14% for the day, according to CoinMarketCap, a digital asset price-tracking website.

Bitcoin climbed to as high as $69,992 on Sunday after US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump laid out his plan to ensure that the US will be "the crypto capital of the planet and the Bitcoin superpower of the world."

"If crypto is going to define the future, I want it mined, minted and made in the USA," he said Saturday at the Bitcoin Conference in Nashville, Tennessee.

"It is not going to be made anywhere else," he said."Bitcoin is going to the moon and I want America to be the nation that leads the way."













