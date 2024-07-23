US opens investigation into Delta Air Lines amid widespread disruptions

The US Department of Transportation (USDOT) opened an investigation into Delta Air Lines to ensure that the airline is following the law and taking care of passengers during continued widespread disruptions, the head of the agency said Tuesday.

"While you should first try to resolve issues directly with the airline, we want to hear from passengers who believe that Delta has not complied with USDOT-enforced passenger protection requirements during the recent travel disruptions," Secretary Pete Buttigieg wrote on X.

Buttigieg shared a Transportation Department link where consumers can file a complaint or comment about services they received, or requested from an airline or ticket agent, that does not relate to airline safety or security.

Services include topics such as flight delays and cancelations, overbooking, disability, tarmac delays, baggage, discrimination, refunds, ticketing practices, family seating, frequent flyer programs, charter flights, privacy and air ambulance service.

More than 5,000 flights have been canceled globally since Friday after a software update caused a major IT outage last week,

Delta Air Lines canceled more than 1,200 flights on Friday alone, which was more than any other airline, according to the FlightAware flight-tracking platform.