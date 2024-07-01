Germany condemns Israeli official calling for execution of Palestinian prisoners

Germany on Monday condemned Israel's far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir for saying the government should shoot Palestinian prisoners in the head.

"It is a disgusting comment which we condemn," Deputy Foreign Ministry spokesman Christian Wagner told reporters in Berlin.

Wagner declined to say whether the remarks should have any political consequences.

Continuing to stir controversy with statements on Palestinian prisoners, Ben-Gvir said in a video released on Sunday: "Prisoners should be shot in the head instead of being given more food."

On the issue of poor prison conditions, he said dismissively: "It is unfortunate that I have had to deal in recent days with whether Palestinian prisoners should receive fruit baskets."

He emphasized his support for a bill proposed by his right-wing Otzma Yehudit Party, which calls for executing Palestinian prisoners, stating: "They should be killed with a shot to the head, and the bill to execute Palestinian prisoners must be passed in the third reading in the Knesset."

"Until then, we will give them minimal food to survive. I do not care about this," he added.

This video release came after the Commission of Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoners Club said over the weekend that Israeli occupation forces had arrested more than 9,450 Palestinians from the West Bank, including Jerusalem, since the start of the ongoing war in Gaza and stepped-up raids against Palestinians.









