Gaza death toll from Israeli attacks nears 36,600

At least 36,586 Palestinians have been killed in relentless Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since last Oct. 7, the Health Ministry in the besieged enclave said on Wednesday.

At least 83,074 people have also been injured in the onslaught, the ministry added in a statement.

"Israeli forces killed 36 people and injured 115 others in four 'massacres' against families in the last 24 hours," the ministry said.

"Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them," it added.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Palestinian enclave since an Oct. 7 Hamas attack despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire in the enclave.

Nearly eight months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel stands accused of "genocide" at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which in its latest ruling has ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its operation in the southern city of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.