Thousands protest in Berlin against high rents, evictions

Thousands took to the streets of Berlin on Saturday to protest the city's soaring rents and eviction practices. The main demand of the demonstrators was for a complete overhaul of housing policy.

Published June 01,2024

Several thousand people demonstrated in Berlin on Saturday against high rents and evictions in the German capital.



The protesters - numbering 4,000 according to police but 12,000 according to organizers - demanded a radical change in housing policy.



Demonstrators called for a nationwide rent cap, an end to forced evictions and a ban on contract terminations in cases where owners seek to use a property for their own purposes.



They also demanded the implementation of a 2021 referendum which saw 59% of voters demand public ownership of real estate companies with more than 3,000 flats in Berlin.









