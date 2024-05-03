TÜRKIYES ANNUAL INFLATION RATE AT 69.8% IN APRIL - TURKSTAT

Türkiye's annual inflation rate was 69.8% in April, up from 68.5% in March and 43.68% in the fourth month of last year, official figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) showed on Friday.

The monthly inflation rate was 3.18%, up from 3.16% the previous month.

On a yearly basis, highest price hikes were seen in education (103.86%), restaurants and hotels (95.82%), and transportation (89.39%).

Clothing and footwear posted the lowest price increase with 51.2%, followed by telecommunications 55.4%, and housing 55.55%.

On a monthly basis, highest increase was seen in tobacco and alcoholic beverage with 9.56%, and lowest in health with 1.03%.