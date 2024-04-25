TÜRKIYES EXTERNAL ASSETS AT $320.2B IN FEBRUARY

Türkiye's external assets totaled $320.2 billion in February, down 2.4% from the end of 2023, the Central Bank figures showed on Thursday.

The country's liabilities against non-residents amounted to $634.4 billion with an increase of 3.2% over the same period.

The net international investment position — assets minus liabilities — posted minus $314.2 billion in February, versus minus $286.7 billion as of Dec. 31, the bank noted.

Reserve assets recorded $128.5 billion indicating a decrease of 8.8%, while other investment recorded $126.2 billion indicating an increase of 3.3% compared to the end of 2023.

Currency and deposits of banks recorded $50.4 billion indicating an increase of 8.1% versus to the end of 2023.

Direct investment — under liabilities — recorded $176.3 billion indicating 11.3% increase in comparison to the end of the previous year, "with the contribution of the changes in the market value and foreign exchange rates."

Portfolio investment increased by 6.9% and recorded $102.5 billion compared to the end of 2023.

Total external loan stock of the banks was at $63.6 billion increasing by 0.6% compared to the end of 2023, and total external loan stock of the other sectors recorded $99.2 billion, decreasing by 1.9%.