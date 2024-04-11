News Economy Mercedes-Benz recalls 341,000 vehicles for fire risk

German vehicle maker Mercedes-Benz is recalling around 341,000 of its GLE and GLS models made during the years 2017 to 2023 on account of fire hazard, a statement from Germany's vehicle licensing authority (KBA) said on Thursday.



According to the statement, a connection on the cable shoe of the 48-volt ground connection could be faulty, leading to the risk of fire.



The bolted connection is to be checked and repaired where necessary, according to the statement.



More than 11,000 vehicles in Germany are affected. Mercedes-Benz was not immediately available for comment.











