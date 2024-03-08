News Economy 1,000 Lufthansa flights cancelled in Germany as strike continues

There were numerous flight cancellations in Germany on Friday as a result of continuing strike action by Lufthansa ground staff. Only 10 to 20% of the flights scheduled for the day will be carried out, according to a company spokesman on Friday. Around 1,000 flights will be cancelled, particularly at Munich and Frankfurt.

Published March 08,2024

Around 1,000 flights will be cancelled during the course of the day, especially at the Munich and Frankfurt hubs, a company spokesman said on Friday. Only 10 to 20% of the normally scheduled flights will take place, he said.



The Verdi trade union intends to continue its industrial action until 7:10 am (0610 GMT) on Saturday morning. Lufthansa expects there to be initial delays and some cancellations on Saturday. Air traffic should then gradually normalize during the course of the morning.



In Frankfurt and Hamburg, passengers were able to board flights on Friday after airport security checkpoints had been closed the previous day due to a separate strike by security staff.











