TÜRKIYE HANDS OVER REGIONAL ECONOMIC BLOCS CHAIRMANSHIP TO ALBANIA

According to the Turkish Foreign Ministry, Albania has assumed the six-month rotating presidency of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) from Türkiye on Friday.

Anadolu Agency ECONOMY
Published December 15,2023
Albania took over the six-month rotating presidency of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) from Türkiye, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan attended the online Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) ... from Oslo and handed our BSEC Chairmanship to Albania," the ministry said on X.

During the presidency of Türkiye, "significant progress" was made in updating the BSEC Economic Agenda document, making the Project Development Fund operational, and revitalizing the BSEC Business Council, the ministry added.

Headquartered in Istanbul, the BSEC was established in 1992 with the aim of acting in a spirit of friendship and good neighborliness and enhancing mutual respect and confidence, dialogue and cooperation among member states.

The group has 13 members: Türkiye, Albania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Georgia, Greece, Moldova, North Macedonia, Romania, Russia, Serbia and Ukraine.