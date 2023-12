EU's Von der Leyen says agreed with China's Xi on need for balanced trade

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday said she was "glad" to have agreed with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on the need for a more balanced trade relationship.

"I'm glad that we agreed with President Xi that trade should be balanced between the two of us," Von der Leyen told a press conference in Beijing following an EU-China summit.