Turkish defense firms debut cutting-edge innovations at London exhibition

The Defense and Security Equipment International (DSEI) exhibition, a global gathering of defense and security experts, kicked off on Tuesday at London's ExCel center.

Running for four days, this year's event hosts over 2,800 defense and security suppliers, with more than 230 new exhibitors showcasing their latest products and capabilities.

Turkish defense industry firms have made a significant mark at DSEI 2023, with approximately 30 companies, including industry giants like ASELSAN, HAVELSAN, BMC, and Roketsan, demonstrating their cutting-edge innovations, highlighting Türkiye's growing role in the global defense sector.

One standout participant is Turkish armored vehicle manufacturer Nurol Makina, which has recently expanded its footprint in Europe with the establishment of Nurol Makina UK.

The new venture aims to support the British Army and provide services to third countries from the UK. Their primary focus will be the design, development, and production of 4X4 armored vehicles, creating local employment opportunities.

COOPERATION BETWEEN BRITISH, TURKISH COMPANIES

Nurol Makina UK made its international debut at DSEI 2023 and is already working towards becoming an integral part of the UK defense industry.

To achieve this, the company is actively collaborating with local firms and integrating their technologies and products into Nurol Makina vehicles. Notably, Nurol Makina UK has signed a cooperation agreement with the British company NP Aerospace, renowned for providing armored vehicle modernization solutions to the British Army.

Among the highlights at the Nurol Makina UK booth is the light armored vehicle NMS-L, featuring its new right-hand drive configuration. Another crowd-pleaser is the Ejder Yalcin 4X4, designed to meet the operational requirements of military units and security forces in diverse regions.

Another noteworthy participant is CANIK, a prominent firearm manufacturer in the Turkish defense industry. CANIK, in collaboration with AEI Systems, one of the world's top medium-caliber gun manufacturers, is showcasing a wide range of products at DSEI 2023, from pistols to anti-aircraft weapons and medium-caliber cannons to remote-controlled weapon turrets.

CANIK's acquisition of AEI Systems last year has paved the way for the production of medium-caliber guns in high quantities in both the UK and Türkiye.

These guns will be offered to the service of land, air, and sea platforms of friendly and allied countries, with a primary focus on Türkiye and the UK, in the realm of remote-controlled weapon systems.

TURKISH DEFENSE INDUSTRY GAINING GLOBAL RECOGNITION

DSEI 2023 proves to be a pivotal event for Turkish defense industry companies, as they expand their global footprint and introduce cutting-edge innovations to the world stage.

The collaborations and agreements forged at the exhibition are expected to further strengthen Türkiye's position in the international defense sector.

Meanwhile, Turkish Ambassador to the UK Osman Koray Ertas expressed his pride and optimism as Turkish companies made a significant presence at one of the world's most prestigious defense industry exhibitions, highlighting the sector's growing importance in the country's exports.

Speaking at the event, Ertas emphasized the vital role played by the defense industry in Türkiye's economy and the significance of Turkish companies being represented by nearly 30 exhibitors at the exhibition.

"The defense industry has become one of the most significant sources of exports, and we take immense pride in the extensive representation of our Turkish companies here at this international gathering," he said.

Being represented by nearly 30 companies at one of the world's most important fairs is crucial, and it reflects the growing capabilities of our defense sector, he added.

"There has been decent cooperation in defense sector, we hope that this cooperation will continue to evolve and reach even higher levels over the course of three days," he said.

Türkiye's defense industry has been steadily gaining recognition on the global stage, with Turkish companies producing a wide range of military hardware, from armored vehicles to unmanned aerial systems. The nation's ability to innovate and produce cutting-edge technology has placed it in a competitive position within the global defense market.

The Turkish participation at the UK defense exhibition serves as a testament to the country's commitment to advancing its defense capabilities and strengthening its position as a reliable partner in the global defense industry.

As the event continues, Turkish defense companies are expected to continue forging partnerships and showcasing their expertise to a global audience.