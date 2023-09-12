Deutsche Bank launches private credit venture for wealthy investors

German banking major Deutsche Bank announced on Tuesday the launch of DB Investment Partners, or DBIP, with the aim to give institutional and high net worth clients access to private credit investment opportunities.



The entity will operate independently of Deutsche Bank and the bank will retain its existing balance-sheet-driven private credit business.



DBIP will be chaired by Jon Aisbitt, the former chairman of Pension Insurance Corporation and Man Group. Raheman Meghji will be the executive chief of the firm.



As per Deutsche Bank, DBIP will invest across a wide variety of financial securities and asset classes including corporates, real estate, and asset-based finance.



It will also include renewable finance and energy transition financing as well as infrastructure financing globally.



