TÜRKIYES UNEMPLOYMENT DOWN IN JULY

Published September 11,2023
Türkiye's unemployment rate was down to 9.4% in July, from 9.6% last month and 10.2% in June 2022, the country's statistical authority revealed on Monday.

TurkStat data showed that the number of unemployed people, aged 15 years and over, decreased by 38,000 to 3.29 million on a monthly basis.

The unemployment rate was 7.6% for men and 12.9% for women.

The employment figure, meanwhile, was 48.4% in July, increasing 0.5 percentage points on a monthly basis.

The number of employed people was 31.67 million, up by 318,000 from June.