Ukraine accuses Russia of destroying grain silo in attack on key Danube port infrastructure

Ukraine accused Russia on Thursday of striking a port in the Odesa region, destroying infrastructure, a grain silo, and administrative buildings, and injuring one person.

Odesa Governor Oleh Kiper said on Telegram that this was the fourth such attack in the last five days on the key Danube river port in Izmail district, in which Russia used pilotless drones and it lasted three hours.

According to him, one person, identified as a truck driver, suffered a minor leg injury.

However, he added that the relevant authorities are working to clear rubble from the port infrastructure damaged after the strikes.













