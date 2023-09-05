Putin presented Turkish President Erdoğan documentary film amid talks in Sochi

Russian President Vladimir Putin presented his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan a documentary film amid talks held between the two presidents in the coastal city of Sochi on Monday, the Kremlin said.

The documentary film, which was directed by Mikhail Gusman, the first deputy director-general of Russian state news agency TASS, is about the life and political career of Erdogan, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS on Monday.

Gusman presented a film on Erdoğan shot as part of the "Formula of Power" series in June.

The 25-minute film includes fragments of four conversations between Erdoğan and Gusman.

The film focuses on Erdogan's childhood, as well as his school and university years.

In the film, Erdoğan said he began to engage in politics "at about the age of 17" and that he worked in youth, district and regional organizations, and in party bodies. He later became the mayor of Istanbul.

According to Erdogan, power is "hard work and great responsibility," and politics is always associated with great risk.

Special attention has been paid in the film to Erdogan's personal life, the story of how he met his wife, his attitude to religion, and his love for football.

Gusman reflected in the movie that Erdogan's path was not at all easy, but he managed to ensure that Türkiye became stronger and more stable over the years, and its opinion is considered all over the world.











