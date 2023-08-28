THE BRAND COMBINING LUXURY AND AFFORDABLE PRICE: SERELS WALLETS

Regardless of your income level, you want to have the best wallet you can have. That's why most of us take the time to look for and find "that" wallet, we don't rush, because the money we pay for a wallet is an important investment for us.

When it comes to the best wallet, we all think of luxury wallets. They are wallets designed by brands that are renowned around the world and equated with the word luxury. But things have started to change a little here. Because a wallet no longer has to be spendy to be luxurious.

Serel's designs and manufactures leather wallets that are remarkably affordable, while having all the features that a luxury wallet should have.

We wondered how Serel's brand started this journey and succeeded in producing such wallets, and we interviewed with Sema Duran Co-Founder the brand.

Q 1: What is The Story Behind Serel's Brand?

A: The wallet is generally considered an item of the accessory category. However, when we look at the intensity of the meanings that a wallet has for a person, it cannot even be compared with other accessories. That's why we wanted to ensure that this special piece has the luxury quality it deserves, using the knowledge and experience we've gained from our decades of work with leather. Moreover, it was equally important for us to make this luxury accessible to people. Serel's started with this dream. We have improved the knowledge and experience of our artisan team by choosing up the artisans who have achieved skill certificates from luxury brands. And in terms of our production methods and stages, we worked as high quality and meticulously as the most luxurious brands. Today, we have become one of the leading luxury and affordable leather wallet brands and it did not take long.

Q 2: Can You Explain What a Luxury Wallet is?

A: Luxury wallet is a wallet with top quality in terms of craftsmanship, exclusivity, materials and design. Craftsmanship is the attribute most associated with luxury. A wallet that is not made with excellent craftsmanship is not a luxury wallet. The material used to make luxury wallets must be of very high quality. In other words, it is not enough for the preferred leather to be genuine leather. As Serel's, we use the full grain layer of leather obtained from the back of the animal. It is also very essential that it is organically tanned. Since full-grain is the top layer of leather, it is extremely unique and high quality in terms of both texture and durability.

Q 3: So, How Does Serel's Succeed in Offering the Same Luxury Quality at a More Affordable Price Than Others?

A: Although Serel's brand is a much younger wallet brand compared to other luxury wallet brands, its history with leather goes back decades. This ensures that Serel's brand has the power to purchase the best quality in the most optimum amount and at the best price while supplying genuine leather. The production is carried out in Turkey, which provides both high quality and cost-effective craftsmanship. In addition to these cost advantages, we adopt it as a mission to keep our price policy within the purchasing power of everyone.

Q 4: Where Can We Find Serel's Wallets?

A: We would like to underline that Serel's is the sole seller of its own wallets. In other words, we do not allow any seller to come between us and our customers. So, you can visit www.serels.com to shop online.

Q 5: What is the Return Policy of Serel's?

A: Our customers can return their Serel's wallet within 30 days from the date of purchase.

Q 6: Let's Talk About Design. Which Style Inspires Your Brand?

A: While designing Serel's wallets, we are inspired by the timelessness, elegance and versatility of minimalism. With this minimalist design style, we emphasize quality over quantity, which is another meaning of luxury.Thus, we support investing in well-made and quality - durable pieces that can last longer than items inexpensive but wear out quickly.

Q 7: What If We Ask What Is The Most Important To Consider When Buying A New Wallet According To The Serel's Brand?

A: We all know that the quality of materials, workmanship, etc. is important as the reason for preference. Wallets are not items that people buy every year. Both men and women want to buy a wallet that they can use for many years in terms of style and function. So, buying a wallet is a long-term investment. Wallets designed only for daily trends, no matter how high quality, may become boring and outdated for you tomorrow. Choosing the wallet that best expresses you is as essential as choosing quality.

Q 8: Finally, What Distinguishes Serel's From Other Luxury Wallet Brands?

Craftsmanship, a completely human-made piece, is perfect, it's unique and therefore it's worth more than money can buy. Because it tells a story. We are a luxury wallet brand that contributes to local women's employment and implements a price policy within which everyone can reach the perfection of this human-made perfection. Because a wallet is a personal statement, not a symbol of economic status.