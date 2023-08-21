Russian defense ministry thwarts attempted UAV attack from Ukraine to Moscow region

The Russian Ministry of Defense has reported that an attempted attack using a drone-type unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) from Ukraine to the Moscow region was thwarted.

In a statement from the Russian Ministry of Defense, it was stated, "On August 21 at around 06:50 Moscow time, an attempted terrorist attack with a plane-type UAV by the Kiev regime was prevented."

The statement indicated that the Ukrainian UAV was detected in the Moscow region airspace by air defense forces.

Using electronic warfare equipment, the UAV was suppressed and it crashed near the Pokrovskoye settlement in the Moscow region after losing control, according to the statement. The statement also noted that there were no casualties in the incident.