News Economy Ipsala customs gate resumes its services

Ipsala customs gate resumes its services

The Ministry of Trade has announced that the temporarily suspended Ipsala Customs Gate and the Kipi Customs Gate on the Greek side have resumed their operations.

Agencies and A News ECONOMY Published August 21,2023 Subscribe

Due to the fire that broke out in Alexandroupoli, Greece, as stated by the Ministry of Trade, the Ipsala Customs Gate and the Kipi Customs Gate on the Greek side have temporarily ceased operations and are now back in service.