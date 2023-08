China said Monday it had approved restarting commercial flights between Beijing and the North Korean capital of Pyongyang, the first since its isolated ally closed its borders in early 2020.

"During the summer and autumn flight season... the Chinese side approved flight plans for passengers such as the Pyongyang-Beijing and Beijing-Pyongyang routes of Air Koryo," foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told a regular briefing, referring to North Korea's state-run airline.