Biden $25m ad blitz targets Michigan, other battleground states

US President reelection campaign is launching a $25 million ad blitz targeting battleground states, including , where commercials are slated to run in the and markets.



The Democratic incumbent's team announced the ads on Sunday, three days before the first Republican presidential debate on Wednesday, and said the ads would air over the next 16 weeks. The ad push marked Biden's third major buy of the 2024 election cycle and showed a focus on .





"This historic buy ensures that the president's message reaches all Americans where they receive their news, and sends a clear sign that we are investing in an aggressive, meaningful and effective paid media strategy," said , Biden's campaign manager.



Biden won in 2020 over Republican then-President by three percentage points or 154,000 votes.



Two years later, swung heavily in favor in the 2022 gubernatorial election. Democratic Governor beat Republican by 11 percentage points in November. But the state is expected to be in play next year as Biden seeks a second term.



A crowded field of Republican candidates is campaigning for their party's nomination to challenge Biden, but early polling has shown Trump with a significant lead in the primary race.



Some of the hopefuls are expected to participate in their first debate on Wednesday night. will host the event, which will take place in .



An ad released by the Biden campaign on Sunday focused on his efforts to revive the economy after the COVID-19 pandemic. It was entitled "Fought Back."



The ad buy will make "critical and intentional investments" in and Hispanic-owned media properties, according to Biden's campaign.



